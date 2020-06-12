For a superhero movie to work, it must present a rival who lives up to expectations, if it does not seem that the heroes have things easy and that way, which would make the story predictable, something in which the DCEU has been failing, both in the first installment of ‘Wonder Woman’ and in ‘Batman V Superman’, so that now, ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ will claim a villain.

One of the most criticized aspects of the DCEU, is the lack of villains really powerful, as unlike the MCU that has presented really strong enemies, such as the case of Thanos who even managed to eliminate some Avengers, DC has not shown its strong cards, so Ares, Steppenwolf, and Luthor have not It lived up to expectations.

Even though Doomsday took the spotlight on ‘Batman V Superman’, the real villain in the movie was Lex Luthor, However, far from showing the coldness and intelligence that the character manages in the comics, the Jesse Eisenberg version was somewhat eccentric and childish, but now the actor has revealed that his character had a greater participation in the original cut of ‘Justice League ‘and after spending time in prison, the villain would show a new profile, which we assume would be closer to that of comics.

Is so ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League ‘could give us a new version of the villain, Since Znyder previously revealed that Darkseid has a plan for Lex Luthor, the character would go from being a dumb billionaire to becoming one of DC’s most iconic antagonists, and while Steppenwolf will continue to be the film’s main enemy, Luthor would play a very important role in the plot.

Despite this, Joss Whedon decided to remove all Luthor scenes from his version of ‘Justice League’, so we could only see him in a post-credits scene, recruiting Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke to form a team of supervillains, which would leave the door open for a new movie, but after the failure of the feature film, DC discarded this idea, although He says he will return to the character of Manganiello for a new production of Batman.

In this way, ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League ‘will vindicate the villain, since it will have a greater participation in the film and will show the evolution that the director had in mind for the character, so it is likely that we will see a version of Lex Luthor more attached to the comics.