Just as HBO Max is fighting for more and more active subscribers every day on its newly released platform, others have months or years with the same idea in mind and to achieve this it is necessary to be able to have exclusive content with important personalities as protagonists, although for that you have to “steal it”, this is why the Gal Gadot’s new series will be exclusive to Apple TV +.

Among the big winners in this pandemic are streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney +, and Amazon Prime. Keeping you at home is just what these companies needed for you to keep buying (and paying) for their service, which is where movie theaters reopen. To be able to be striking, it is necessary to have quality productions and what better than to have Wonder Woman on your side.

The detail is that this pandemic has made it difficult to continue certain projects, although there are places like New Zealand where you can gradually return to the set, other projects such as ‘The Mandalorian’ and its second season were fortunate to conclude before that this started.

Gal Gadot’s new series will be exclusive to Apple TV + and fortunately managed to be completed on time. ‘Hedy Lamarr’ It was created by Showtime, but Apple managed to buy all eight episodes about the “most beautiful actress in the world”, whose beauty was not an impediment to her intelligence, do you want to know more? We leave you the synopsis.

Hailed as ‘the most beautiful woman in the world’, Hedy Lamarr was exalted and iconized, then destroyed and finally forgotten by the American public, while keeping her brilliant mind active through a series of inventions, one of which became the basis of the broad spectrum technology that we use today. The series will follow the incredible story of the life of the glamorous Hollywood girl, spanning 30 years since Hedy’s daring escape from pre-war Vienna; to his meteoric rise in the Golden Age of Hollywood; to his fall and eventual misfortune at the dawn of the Cold War. An epic story of an immigrant woman, ahead of its time and very victim of itDo you want to see it as much as we do?