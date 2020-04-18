TheQueen MaximaIt is different from all the others: royalty experts do not doubt that the Argentine blood that runs through its veins can change more than with the more distant protocols and attitudes of other consorts and monarchs who seek in vain to compare themselves with it, who has He took another step in the fight against the coronavirus and his attitude moved the world.

TheQueen MaximaHe lives for and for Holland, he is the most accepted public figure in society, with levels that touch 80%, almost double that of King William, and a characteristic that does not admit discussion is the spontaneity that he has demonstrated from his balcony to to break protocol with Queen Elizabeth.

A few days agoQueen MaximaHe had distanced himself from the rest of the royalty against the coronavirus, showing himself next to Guillermo as the only brave royals to assume his role, leaving the hours behind the office, with all the care of the case, immune to criticism and to what they would say.

The use of the mask or chinstrap has represented a symptom of weakness for many royal leaders who are not familiar with the idea of ​​showing themselves protected against the inevitable pandemic: King Felipe had done it in Spain during a visit to an emergency hospital, but now is theQueen Maximawho took the helpless step from his office in the Palace.

TheQueen MaximaShe has accepted the pertinent health councils but has not stood idly by and has taken to the streets of the Netherlands to attend to commitments and meetings personally, while the rest of the European queens have limited their agendas indoors.

There is no doubt that theQueen MaximaHe is not afraid of the risks of contagion and has not been working from his office: although he maintains a reduced schedule to the minimum, they continue to be seen every day outside the Huis ten Bosch Palace, moving to cities that border their borders with Germany.

The reason for theQueen MaximaIt is worth all the effort: he wanted to visit and see with his own eyes the mechanical respirators that are produced in a factory and, far from all drama, he has been able to convey joy with a look of the most cheerful and colorful, despite the complicated situation that crosses the entire world. Always smiling, Queen Maxima has not hesitated to demonstrate her courage, good taste, charisma and determination to face problems. She’s argentine. And since there is not.

