One of the most successful series on Marvel and Netflix, was the Devil’s Hell’s Kitchen, so it was a surprise for all fans of the series when it was announced that it was canceled, however, the character is popular enough that the studio wastes it, for that reason the series of ‘Daredevil’ would return on Hulu.

After Marvel decided to break its contract with Netflix, the characters that both shared could not be used by the mouse company until a certain time had passed, and it seems that this period is about to expire, so Daredevil may soon be back.

Rumor has recently emerged that Matt Murdock could appear in the next installment of Spider-Man, However, everything points to the fact that his destiny will continue to be television, so we could soon have a series of ‘Daredevil’, starring again Charlie Cox.

According to Mikey Sutton, who has done a lot of Marvel leaks in the past, Marvel is planning to produce a series of ‘Daredevil’ for the Hulu platform, and while Cox will reprise his role, this will not be a continuation of the Netflix series, but the studio will do a soft reboot, since the actor will continue playing Murdock.

Likewise, Sutton’s sources revealed that Marvel plans to incorporate characters from its Disney + series into the show, As in the case of Moon Knight, this in order to create the Midnight Sons team within the MCU, so it is possible that in the future Daredevil will be incorporated into the films of this universe.

This is how the series of ‘Daredevil’ would return on Hulu, which makes a lot of sense considering that the character’s profile does not adapt to the parameters of Disney + productions, so we can expect the series to continue retaining its restricted classification.