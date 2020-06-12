One of the most spectacular moments of ‘Endgame’ was when Captain America managed to wield Thor’s mighty hammer, with which it proved that it was worthy to lift it, and apparently the studio wants to give us a similar moment during phase 5 of the MCU, since apparently Captain Marvel will raise the Mjolnir, which will make it even more powerful.

While, Jane Foster has been chosen to become the new God of thunder, This is not an impediment for another character to manage to raise the Mjolnir and get the powers of lightning, so Marvel is already planning that Carol Danvers be worthy to wield the hammer, something that has been seen to come since the heroine made her debut in the MCU.

According to portal sources, We Got This Covered, Carol Danvers will manage to lift the Mjolnir during the events of ‘Captain Marvel 2’, since apparently, the paths of Jane Foster will intersect with those of the heroine in this new sequel and at the end of the film we can see Danvers wielding the hammer to the surprise of the new Thor .

Although Captain Marvel doesn’t need the powers of the Mjolnir due to being one of the MCU’s most powerful characters, this action would earn the respect of the Avengers, since it is said that she will be the new leader of this powerful team in the future, so raising the hammer would reaffirm that she is worthy to occupy this position.

Previously, rumors have already emerged indicating that Carol Danvers will appear in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, Because Marvel wants to provoke a romance between her and Valkyrie, which would explain the reason that Jane Foster has a cameo in ‘Captain Marvel 2’, however, this is hardly a rumor, so we will have to wait to see how events unfold in the new phases of the MCU.

This is how Captain Marvel will raise the Mjolnir, which would confirm that Marvel had planned to remain in the MCU for a long time, before he passes his position to Monica Rambeau, so the haters of the character will have to get used to his presence within this universe, since Danvers is about to increase their powers.