And It Hurts: The song that will make you cry

“Y Duele” is the song you have to listen to today, you will probably also have to buy a pot of ice cream to enjoy this song. Don’t worry, everything will be fine, but what a great Sofi de la Torre theme!

This new single that we present to you today is by Sofi de la Torre, and the talented singer did not do it alone, she decided to work with the handsome musician, Pablo Alborán. This song premiered on April 8th and it has really been to the liking of all the public of both cantnates, Sofi de la Torre and Pablo Alborán.

“And It Hurts” is a song that today has almost a million reproductions, and let’s be honest, in life there is going to be at least one love that is going to hurt you, if everyone hurts then something is wrong or you must know how to choose better, but that is not the point, the point is that if at least once in your life you will have a very painful love, you will feel an emptiness, you will feel that you do not want to eat, you will feel that you do not you sleep well, and you probably feel like you can’t take it anymore and that you can even die like those love legends.

But let us tell you something, nothing lasts forever, the pain of course doesn’t either. And another thing that we want to clarify for you is that nobody dies of love. So you should not worry because everything will pass, and yes, we know that it may be hurting you, “And it hurts” just as both singers express it to us in this new song, but you are going to get ahead.

The public of Sofía De La Torre and Pablo Alborán loved this new song, “My days needed a song like that. Many thanks to both of you, how talented you are Sofía “

