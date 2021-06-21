And it can be worse

The face of Yon de Luisa said it all. Strong punishment for Mexican soccer and the warning that things could be worse if people continue to misbehave in the stands.

Not being able to have fans in two eliminatory matches is the least of it, because Mexico must beat Jamaica and Canada without any problem, but the anger is getting worse, because the investigation continues and in the Nations League the countrymen did it again and in any moment in the Gold Cup they will repeat it.

People find it very nice to go to the stadium with their national team shirt and after a few drinks yell at the rival goalkeeper, however, FIFA was slow to take drastic measures and the following would be very serious.

The problem now is how to stop them. Either you play every game behind closed doors and sacrifice business or re-educate them.

Let’s stop now, it said From Luisa, and by his side Martino He was looking like a funeral. It is no wonder, because they can expel Mexico from the Qatar World Cup and take away the few games it has for the 2026 World Cup.

The punishment and the fine come from the pre-Olympic in Guadalajara, so there are still many games where the visiting goalkeeper has been yelled at when he is going to clear.

At this moment, FIFA continues to review everything that is happening with a magnifying glass and has set its eyes on the next Gold Cup, where with a few drinks on top the fan is lost and can do anything crazy.

And it is that at this moment it comes to mind that recently in Denver, against Costa Rica and the United States, the games had to be stopped because of the homophobic cry. The referee stopped everything and until the people were silent, the matches could not be resumed.

And also in the friendly against Iceland.

Mexico is close to getting into a sporting problem and, above all, an economic one. People will continue to do it, I have no doubt about that, and no matter how many campaigns they do, it is already an uncontrollable issue.

The solution is very drastic, but they should play behind closed doors for a long time. That’s the only way to stop this row.

