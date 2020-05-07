The story about the Hulk’s cousin is getting closer to the small screen, as it has been revealed this week that the script for ‘She-Hulk’ is finally finished after several months of work.

Remember that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will now expand to streaming platforms with series of several of its characters, Among them is Jennifer Walters, a successful lawyer who after an accident becomes a green woman, although compared to the Hulk, she does not have two personalities.

So with this live-action in progress, its creators have been very discreet not to reveal any important data, but this week they have finally given a news that could excite many fans of the franchise: the script for ‘She-Hulk’ is finished.

The foregoing was disclosed by one of the show’s writers, Dana Schwartz through his Twitter account where he announced that all the writers finished with the said script. “The She-Hulk room is over, so if you’re a showrunner looking for a writer who pranks and writes books and knows lots of fun historical facts, contact me,” the message reads.

Subsequently, some netizens and reporters asked her to talk a little about her experience in carrying out this project, to which she replied that I couldn’t say anything about it, Maybe it’s because of a contract of discretion.

The She-Hulk room ended so if you happen to be a showrunner looking for a writer who makes jokes and writes books and knows a lot of historical fun facts, hit me up !!!! – Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) May 5, 2020

On the other hand, it is still unknown who will be the protagonist, there are several possible candidates, but Disney + or Marvel have given an indication of this, it was possibly thought to reveal this data during the 2020 Comic-Con, which was canceled by the pandemic of the Covid-19, so perhaps the actress will be announced after the quarantine ends.