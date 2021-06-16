And Galilea Montijo? They want Annette Michel to drive Today | Instagram

Anette Michel seems to be doing an excellent role and they even cry out for her to stay in Las Estrellas hosting the reality show, “The Stars Dance Today“Have you already forgotten the presenter, Galilea Montijo?

Apparently fans of Galilea Montijo and other viewers would be delighted with the work that Anette Michel has done, her participation has been liked so much that they even request that the host of “Master Chef” stay in charge of the contest sponsored by the morning program.

It has been the followers of the morning who have recently expressed their will for the famous Tv Azteca to take the reins of the dance contest in which some famous conductors and stars participate.

In the midst of the absence of the “Mexican actress“Of the program, it was Anette Michel, who was invited to participate in the broadcast, it was a photograph that showed the host on the Hoy forums going viral on the platform reaching more than 10,000 likes.

In the same way, thousands of comments on the popular social network reflected the great acceptance by the public towards the Mexican artist, and how was the fact that they applauded the fact that she joined this broadcast.

Apparently, for some of the fans, Anette’s arrival in the morning was a good idea considering that it should be renewed and present new faces in driving, have you already forgotten “Gali”?

So in many of the messages they did not hesitate to express their requests so that the original from Guadalajara, the place where “La Montijo” is originally from, be integrated into the broadcast permanently.

She refreshes the image of Hoy, a change of drivers is needed.

Let him stay has a lot of class!

For me, she alone fills the screen with her charisma, talent and intelligence, some of the comments pointed out.

Anette Michel, who dabbled in acting for several years and with an extensive career in the field of driving, was highly recommended by fans and followers of the magazine program itself in which Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, Andrea Legarreta have collaborated for several years. and Raúl “El Negro” Araiza.

Likewise, other of his collaborators who have been integrated in recent years include Paul Stanley, Andrea Escalona, ​​Marisol González, Arath de la Torre and Lambda García.

It was “El Negrito” as Araiza is affectionately called, who has taken the reins of the dance contest in the absence of “La Montijo”, so the spectators did not hesitate to ask that Anette Michel now lead the contest.

“Galilea is absent from Today”

It was last Friday, June 11, when the faithful admirers of Hoy’s star host, Galilea Montijo, remained absent from the program, which caused various controversies.

Later, it was known that the famous 48-year-old was on vacation for a week, which were awarded for the production of the program.

The actress of “El Premio Mayor”, “La Verdad Oculta”, “El Precio de tu amo”, etc., also presenter of programs such as “Hoy”, “Vida Tv”, “Ritmosón Latino”, “Pequeños Gigantes” among many others, he moved to a heavenly place in La Paz, Baja California.

In recent days, the production of the morning shared a photograph where the model and businesswoman can be seen enjoying a few relaxing days on the beach after the celebrations for her last anniversary.

Martha Galilea Montijo was shown in a full pink beach outfit while enjoying being in contact with the sea from Isla Danzantes, an uninhabited place in the municipality of Loreto, in Baja California Sur.