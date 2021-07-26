And Fernando Torres took command of Atlético’s Juvenil A

Youth A of Atlético de Madrid He has returned to training this Monday thinking about the next season. And at the head of the team has been Fernando Torres. The rojiblanco club announced over the weekend the restructuring carried out in the academy benches and, as expected, in the most important grassroots team after the subsidiary, it will be The child.

The Fuenlabreño, who last season was already collaborating with several teams in the quarry, takes the reins of Juvenil A in what will be his debut as ‘first sword’ on the benches.

A great opportunity for the former soccer player, who although when he was active he believed that his future would not go through the benches, finally the bug got into him and now he will be in command of Juvenile A of the Honor Division.

This Monday, towers he conducted his first session as head of the team at the Ciudad Deportiva de Majadahonda.