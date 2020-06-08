For 100 days life in the Dominican Republic has changed and that of its population as well. It all started on that Sunday, March 1, when in the midst of public expectations, the health authorities called a press conference where the diagnosis of the first imported case of the new coronavirus COVID-19 was announced.

The first 15 days were slow, few control actions, low level of information and many rumors, but suddenly on Monday, March 16, everything changed suddenly and a few days later, the country’s social, commercial and economic activity practically disappeared, just like that the close coexistence and the greetings of kisses and hugs.

Suddenly the population began to panic. Home confinement and mobility control were ordered, leaving behind traditional Sunday walks and family gatherings; the hotels were empty, the beaches remain deserted and the anguished traffic congestion was in the past.

The streets, avenues, highways and expressways began to show a vision of spaciousness and solitude that days ago were unimaginable, traveled only by personnel in charge of security, food transportation and others with special permission.

The country shielded itself

The country isolated itself by closing its airports, ports and land border, leaving only humanitarian flights open. Internally, it also closed entire provinces such as Duarte and Puerto Plata.

Schools and universities, beauty salons, churches, gyms, parks, movie theaters, and other recreational areas were closed; the restaurants were left with only delivery services and the ritual of the wake, the celebration of weddings and birthdays were prohibited.

Live television began to be broadcast on technology platforms from home and press conferences became virtual.

Telecommuting

The presidential elections that were always held in May were postponed to July and for the first time the Easter holiday was lived in homes, without trips to spas or to the interior of the country.

The closure of companies and institutions was almost complete, with some of them operating with a minimum of personnel, being forced to reinvent themselves in a hurry to make way for teleworking.

Public and private servants had to respond quickly to this readjustment, who unintentionally found themselves working from home, with few tools and assuming a culture of adaptation and coexistence.

In the medical field it was no different. Patients and doctors took shelter, consultation rooms and even emergency rooms of clinics and hospitals were empty, giving the impression that old and new ailments were frozen. Over the days, doctors and patients made adjustments that allowed for the use of telemedicine, through remote consultation.

Masks and distance

First with very specific recommendations and then with a mandatory nature in public and work areas, the mask began to form part of the clothing of Dominicans. In addition, the population initially assumed the use of gloves, but then the rigorous use was gradually lost.

Liquid gel and soap from cuaba became the most demanded supplies, and at the beginning of the epidemic, toilet paper and vitamin C. The removal and disinfection of shoes and hand washing upon arrival at the home have also been become part of the ritual of most Dominicans all these days.

The two-meter distance between people has become the norm and long lines are normal for any public activity, while supermarkets and commercial banks have become the busiest services. Depositing and receiving physical documents was almost eliminated in public and private institutions; registration of births and deaths, issuance of driver’s license and passport in person was suspended and immigration procedures postponed.

Emergency and curfew

In these 100 days of circulation of COVID-19, the population has lived through five declarations of a State of Emergency, starting the first on March 18 and the last on June 3, as well as five curfew decrees, with mobility restrictions, first every day from 5:00 in the afternoon to 6:00 in the morning and later it became more flexible from Monday to Saturday from 7:00 at night to 5:00 in the morning and on Sundays from 5:00 pm.

Economic and social measures

Around 1,014,670 workers were suspended and some were canceled, of which 194,458 had been reinstated until last weekend.

The Government implemented economic and social measures with support and protection programs for formal and informal workers and companies so that servants could keep their jobs, as well as flexibility actions for loans, credits and monetary stability. Among the programs implemented are “Stay at Home”, Employee Solidarity Assistance Fund (PHASE I and II), and “Pa’ Ti “, as well as incentives for health and safety personnel.

The de-escalation

Despite the cases of infections and deaths continuing to rise, people gradually began to lose fear and from the end of the month of opening began to take to the streets slowly, which increased considerably in May. The Government launched an economic and commercial de-escalation program that includes four phases to make way for the safe coexistence between economic life and the virus.

The first started on May 20 and we are currently in the second phase that began on the third of this month. The third is scheduled for next 17 and the fourth for July 1, the date on which it is expected to activate 100 percent of all economic, commercial, social and political activity in the country.

THE FACTS

Most affected.

The median age of those who died from coronavirus is 65 years and 69.89 percent were men.

On the street.

Contagions and deaths are still high, but people have lost their fear and since the end of opening they began to take to the streets.

Recommendations.

To avoid contagion and spread, social distancing, the use of a mask and avoiding places of high attendance are recommended.