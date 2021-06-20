And Corona?

#FirstNeta

The message that was sent is absolutely questionable, worrying, confusing: Gerardo The Tata Martino believes that there are five Mexican goalkeepers with more qualities than Jesus Crown. In the midweek list appear Cota, Gonzalez, Ochoa, Orozco Y Talavera. The superiority in the goal of Crown on Jonathan Orozco Y Hugo Gonzalez no one can question it; the ample experience on Cota Y Gonzalez only a blind man would not see it. What can be understood is that, with forty years on the back, Jesus Crown not attractive to Martino and its coaching staff. If the obstacle is age, let it be declared openly and explain it to the fans. If age is not an impediment, the convocation of Martino alarm, because then the best are not summoned: those who are convenient are summoned.

#SecondNeta

The greatest of all times have stepped on its albero: Camino and its Navideño, Manzanares, Martinez, Cavazos, Gutierrez, Silveti, Rivera, Bouquets, Ojeda, Morante, Rosemary, Talavante, El Juli, Fortune, Ponce and his payo … Jose Tomas. He flirted with El Noa-Noa and sounded in his guts The most beautiful song in the world while Sabina a very long veronica would hit the frozen Queretaro night. It is a temple of art or, at least, it was for a long time. The language in those areas is likely to change drastically, the cry of “bullfighter, bullfighter” could become a “give me 300 grams of very thin turkey breast … even if it breaks.”

#NETASextras

El Mellizo will be one of the fourteen foreigners who became naturalized Mexicans and had their wishes and wishes with the National Team. None came out, none gave TRI something that TRI would not have achieved without them. The rot of fut Mexica is not solved with nationals.

