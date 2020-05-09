Thanks to Ryan Reynolds and his tenacity for making an adult-rated Deadpool movie, it’s the reason many fans received the movie they wanted to see years ago. But for now, according to the creator of Deadpool, Rob Liefeld blamed Marvel because the future of his character in the cinema is unclear.

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld has been revealed to blame Marvel for ‘Deadpool 3’ not yet happening. Liefeld created the iconic character in the 1990s. And according to a statement he made, Liefeld believes that Deadpool does not fit the typical model with which Marvel Studios movies work their characters at all.

In the time before Disney bought Fox, ‘Deadpool’ and its sequel ‘Deadpool 2’ were massive hits, with both films collecting, the exorbitant amount of more than $ 700 million dollars at the worldwide box office. But nothing that would have been possible without the man behind the mask. It was thanks to the charismatic and fantastic interpretation of Ryan Reynolds let ‘Deadpool’ work the way it did.

Part of why fans love Deadpool is because he is not afraid of playing dirty, and is fully aware that he is a comic character, managing to break the fourth wall on more than one occasion and thus make reference to various films, actors and even pop culture in general.

But, despite the massive success of the first two films, ‘Deadpool 3’ seems to remain secret about its possible release. That was why the creator of the character Rob Liefeld blamed Marvel for that delay, and confirmed this during an interview with the Comicbook portal, where he also expressed his frustration at the way his character was treated.

“I blame Marvel … I blame Marvel that hasn’t happened yet (‘Deadpool 3’). They are the reason it isn’t happening. Whatever the puzzle or doesn’t fit into your master plan, Commissioner. Okay, commissioning. You know if Frank Frazetta was still around, you’d say, ‘Frank paints for me,’ “Liefeld said.

This is not the first time that we have talked about ‘Deadpool 3’ these days as Ryan Reynolds himself recently said that although Disney bought Fox, this was a good thing for the third movie. Now, it will be a matter of waiting and seeing at the end what can Marvel do with the beloved character.