‘Star Wars’ continues to expand its borders, and now in a format of games and activities for young people to continue learning more about the franchise. The surprise was that they have created a new Jedi in ‘Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge’, who has a very interesting past.

The new Jedi featured in ‘Jedi Temple Challenge’ is portrayed by Ahmed Best, who played Jar Jar Binks in the George Lucas-directed prequels, a role that was not exactly well received by the public, and that made Best think about killing himself for all the hatred he received, but has decided to give the saga a second chance.

In ‘Jedi Temple Challenge’, a group of children can be seen competing in a series of challenges to become a Jedi. Best serves as a presenter, and as Jedi Master Kelleran Beq, a new character Best has created just for the show.

To create the character Best has said he had creative freedom to create Kelleran Beq. An example of this was that Best decided that Kelleran is a descendant of his own character from Attack of the Clones Achk Med-Beq (who makes a cameo in the bar scene), as well as being one of the few Jedi characters who has a purple lightsaber.

Best also previously mentioned that his character was also inspired by other Jedis. The two main sources of inspiration for Kelleran Beq were Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda., with the added touch of Shaolin monks from the actor’s favorite children’s movies, who also assured that his character is the first Jedi who is 100% dedicated to teaching.

It’s amazing the level of detail Best put into Kelleran’s character who almost makes fans wonder, if the character could appear in a future ‘Star Wars’ movie or series, and he’s definitely redeeming himself with Kelleran Beq, who You can see that he really enjoys doing it. ‘Jedi Temple Challenge’, is a show that children and adults will enjoy, and you can watch it on the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel and on the official ‘Star Wars’ website.