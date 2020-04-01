Perhaps we all remember Lindsay Lohan for being one of the most important youth stars of her time.We are sure that most of them saw some movies starring as Game of Twins or Heavy Girls, however in recent years he has been kept off the radar by various controversies around his private life. At some point in your career He decided he wanted to be like big figures of Marilyn Monroe’s caliber, so he started recording his own songs.

In 2004 he released his first album, Speak, which brought real gems like “Over” or “First” –Which appeared in Herbie: Fully Loaded–, but maybe The song that everyone remembers about that album is “Rumors”, who made it very clear to us where he wanted to take his musical career, trying to get fully into pop. Despite being his first album, the reviews were not bad, because some were confident that –As well as when you felt emo– it was only one facet, But Lindsay was serious about the song.

A year later, Lindsay Lohan released her second studio album, A Little More Personal (Raw), where the most personal songs of his fleeting singing career come from. From this album we remember some singles like Confessions Of A Broken Heart (Daughter To Father), “I Want You Your Want Me” and “Edge of Seventeen”, but despite the fact that he sold several copies and presented it in shows like Ellen DeGeneres’s, the truth is that he did not put it together and got off the musical boat for a while.

But now it has surprised the world, because 12 years after the release of her latest album and not knowing anything about her, the actress has decided that 2020 is the ideal year to return to that facet in her life. and yes this is no joke. Through their social networks, Lindsay Lohan announced with a rather mysterious video that she would release new music soon, although he did not say if it was only a single or a complete album, and the truth is that we do not know what to think …

I’m back! 👀

https://t.co/xQCrvZsVJR pic.twitter.com/DKQ4tzCAUR

– Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) March 31, 2020

Of course the internet reacted to Lindsay Lohan’s expected return to music, and like any controversial situation there were two sides to the coin. In one part were those who they applauded her to return to pop and that she would even be the savior of the year so chaotic that we are living, others a bit more sensible They questioned his return to the stage saying that the world had suffered enough, jiar jiar, how stained.

But we better not tell them, Check out the best social media reactions to Lindsay Lohan’s announcement below:

“Rumors” is a gem, I hope Lindsay Lohan’s comeback is a good one. That’s so fetch! 🤟🏼✨ pic.twitter.com/aHd9rfDbGh

– Flawless ✨ (@_DaveOrtega) March 31, 2020

Don’t you think that the world has suffered too much and Lindsay Lohan still releases a song? 😣 #LINDSAYLOHAN pic.twitter.com/GVH50o3zLk

– Charlotte (@charlottervert) March 31, 2020

Lindsay Lohan going out into public life to announce her musical return. pic.twitter.com/PAbjO8l1bH

– Paco Mota (@ Pac0Mota) March 31, 2020

The return of lindsay lohan is not something that she expects from 2020 but I accept it because of the 200 news that are up to date this has been the best of all

– asdkjdha (@alexysadame) March 31, 2020

They took away the Bimbo Bear and returned us to Lindsay Lohan. Who made such an ugly deal for humanity.

– HAS (@Mrcamello) March 31, 2020

Lindsay Lohan is TT? … Marty, we go back to 2005. pic.twitter.com/AFZyDIfisC

– Rulo & Cursi! (@iRuloboyd) March 31, 2020

Entering the trends seeing that Lindsay Lohan returns to stop the apocalypse pic.twitter.com/SAc3KGAVEn

– Jo (@jozhaiiz) March 31, 2020

If your adolescence was marked by this album by Lindsay Lohan, you are from the population at risk pic.twitter.com/vnIBrziHdd

– Cassandra (@Cebrish) March 31, 2020

LINDSAY LOHAN IS GOING TO SACR NEW MUSIC !!!! It is not a drill !!!! Go bitch! Destroy us! pic.twitter.com/vIb8bylqNn

– Røb ♕ Cadena (@Rob_Cadena) March 31, 2020

Be that as it may, for better or for worse, here we will be to hear Lindsay Lohan’s triumphant return to music and in one of those we bring you the review of his new single. What do you think? Is the actress what pop needs right now? Will the internet break with the tracks it releases? Who put him You to London and I to California to Twins game? We will surely have those answers in the future.