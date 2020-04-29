BRASILIA – President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday, 29, that he regrets, but has nothing to do in relation to the record of deaths recorded in 24 hours, with 474 deaths, surpassing China in the total number of deaths from the new coronavirus.

“So what? I’m sorry. What do you want me to do? I’m a Messiah, but I don’t do a miracle,” said Bolsonaro, referring to his own surname.

During the interview in front of the Palácio da Alvorada, a journalist said to the president: “We exceeded the death toll of China by covid-19 …” That was when Bolsonaro replied that he could not do anything.

This Tuesday, according to a bulletin released by the Ministry of Health, the number of deaths confirmed by covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, exceeded the 5,000 mark, reaching 5,017. In China, there are 4,643.

Moments later, in the same interview, Bolsonaro said he sympathized with the victims’ families. “I regret the situation that we are going through with the virus. We sympathize with the families that lost their loved ones, that most of them were elderly people,” he said.

“But it is life. Tomorrow I go. Of course, we want to have a dignified death and leave a good story behind,” said the president.

Asked if he would talk to the Minister of Health, Nelson Teich, about easing social distance, Bolsonaro said that he does not give an opinion and does not oblige the minister to do anything.

The president also said that no one has ever denied that covid-19 would cause deaths in Brazil and that 70% of the population will be infected. “Today’s deaths, at first, these people were infected two weeks ago. That’s what I say to you: the virus will reach 70% of the population. Unfortunately it is the reality. There will be deaths. No one has ever denied that there would be deaths” , said.

“It’s like rain. You will get wet. You have to protect yourself from the weaker rains, the older ones, so as not to become pneumonia, the flu”.

