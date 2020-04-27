The idea is to start with two races in Austria and two at Silverstone

The following Grand Prizes can be held in Hungary and Spain

Formula 1 has announced its goals regarding the new schedule for Formula 1. The start of the Championship is scheduled to be in Europe, specifically in Austria, but … where will the Great Circus go after Spielberg?

The British press anticipates that the idea is not to hold a single race in Austria, but two in two consecutive weekends, specifically, those of July 5 and 12. In addition, according to the BBC, the same would be done with Great Britain the following two weeks, to fill the month of July. However, the tests would be behind closed doors, given the current situation caused by the coronavirus.

The main objective of the category is not to put anyone’s health at risk with these trips and celebrations. That is why all staff will have to present a medical certificate and undergo a coronavirus test to enter the country. Once at the site, the social distancing and hygiene measures indicated by the authorities must be respected.

The BBC notes that the next races will be in Hungary, Spain and France. They can be one of three destinations, two or all three. Although the French GP announced today that it will not celebrate its 2020 edition, from the British chain they point out that Paul Ricard is still in talks with F1 to celebrate a race this summer although it is not the official French GP.

The three great unknowns are the Netherlands, Italy and Belgium. In the first case, crowds are prohibited until autumn and the layout is not initially willing to hold your event behind closed doors. In the second, big events until fall are also not allowed. However, competing in Spa from then on can be complicated by the weather. As for Italy, although it has been the epicenter of the pandemic in Europe, Ferrari and Sky Italia press for the race.

2020 CALENDAR, ACCORDING TO THE BBC

Austria: July 5 Austria: July 12 Great Britain: July 19 Great Britain: July 26 Upcoming races: Hungary, Spain and France Netherlands, Italy and Belgium in doubt

Remember that holding races behind closed doors means that the courses do not receive the money from the tickets that fans buy. It is because of that Formula 1 studies, as a solution to this great problem, renting the circuits and paying out of pocket that rent so that the losses are not so great and the different developers can face future seasons.

On the other hand, if this plan continues and the season can begin even if it is behind closed doors, the televisions will be able to broadcast all the tests, which would allow the queen category to receive 38% of your usual income.

