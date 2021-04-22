And a kayak? One of the stars of every summer … but also for the rest of the year

Safe, ecological and fun, kayaks are an interesting option for leisure and tourism, without forgetting their facet of physical exercise.

Kayaks are one of the star products of every summer. However, with the weather or the state of the sea accompanying a little, they are perfectly usable in any season of the year. And not only in the sea, they are also perfect for rivers, swamps, etc.

Booming demand

The pandemic has wiped out a good part of the businesses, but it is not a secret that there are sectors that have benefited. This is the case, for example, of supermarkets, bicycle sales, products related to fitness and nautical and aquatic sports. And within these sports the kayaks stand out, which have seen how the demand has skyrocketed.

If before the pandemic it was already a clearly on the rise, now it has definitely experienced an unprecedented high. Such is the case that many manufacturers cannot meet the existing demand and are forced to give long delivery times or deny them, since many companies want their orders for the summer or it no longer serves them.

The example of Menorca

In the case of Menorca, an island that due to its characteristics is one of the ‘meccas’ for its practice, means a phenomenal showcase for tourism. And it is that the size of Menorca, of only 45 km from Maó to Ciutadella, and the large number of coves and caves that form its coastline make kayaking a perfect fit. In addition, the sea, especially on the south coast, is very calm, which facilitates navigation without great effort.

On route with kayak

According to Kayak Menorca Routes, the company that makes the most famous route in Menorca, the Route of the Caves, “it is a fun experience, with a touch of adventure, no previous experience is needed, virgin places are visited and also the client you have the security of doing something without risk of contagion. And the fact is that, as they are almost always couples and go in double kayaks, they go alone even if it is a group, which is also always small ”.

Ecological leisure

The kayaks, in short, will be a common element in many areas of the Spanish coast. Because they also meet two requirements that are not so easy to find in the maritime field: they are easy to maintain and respectful of the environment as no type of fuel is involved.