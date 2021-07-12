Ancove also asks for aid for efficient combustion cars

Enlarge

ACD July 9, 2021

Ancove has asked the Government, as a way to increase sales, to include aid for less polluting combustion cars.

Aid for electric cars and plug-in hybrids is serving to spur sales of this type of vehicle, but are not enough to make the Spanish car industry sell more, something that is affecting registrations month by month.

For this reason, the National Association of Vehicle Traders (Ancove), through its president, Elías Iglesias, has asked the Government of Spain to increase these aid and that a scrapping plan be developed that includes aid for the purchase of efficient internal combustion cars.

For Iglesias, This measure is “essential” in order to rejuvenate the car fleet Spanish, which is one of the oldest in Europe with an average of over 12 years old.

Goals: increase sales and rejuvenate the park

The head of Ancove maintains that, despite the semiconductor crisis that is affecting the availability of certain vehicles, what we are experiencing in Spain is more a crisis of demand than of supply, something that is causing the “sharp drop” in registrations compared to 2019, the year before the coronavirus pandemic that has significantly affected the sale of vehicles.

Thus, during this past month of June, 96,787 units were delivered which, although it is 17.1 percent more than in the same month of 2020, is 25.8 percent less than in June 2019. If we take as a reference the accumulated of the year, the figures are even worse: between January and June of this 2021, 456,987 units have been registered, 34 percent less than in the same period of 2019.

This request for stimuli to the purchase of efficient combustion cars joins the request that used electric companies be included in the government incentive plan. According to the association, these electric cars are “especially interesting” since, despite their age, “they remain neutral for the environment.”