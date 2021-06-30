Ancient Maya had parks rich in vegetation and water in their cities, study reveals

A green area with dozens of species next to a body of water in the middle of the paved city of Tikal revealed that the Mayans protected their green areas.

The relationship of the Mayans with the water and vegetation In the jungle it not only allowed them to adapt to the environment and build large metropolises, it was also key in their spiritual life. The presence of cenotes, underground rivers and a climate typical of the tropical forest led to the worship of this element and its connection with deities such as Chaac or Kukulkán himself.

This mastery of their natural environment led them to achieve milestones within the reach of few ancient civilizations, such as the first known method of purifying water using crystalline quartz and zeolite, minerals that are still used today to eliminate heavy metals and bacteria from the water we consume.

These systems were found in Tikal, a Mayan city located in Guatemala that lived its splendor during the Postclassic; However, they do not exist naturally in the area and its surroundings, but were transported from a warehouse 46 kilometers away from the city.

Photo: .

It may interest you: They manage to replicate the ‘Maya blue’, the pre-Hispanic pigment that changed art

The discovery made in November 2020 demonstrated the ability of the ancient Maya to treat water and natural resources; however, a recent discovery by the same team at Tikal highlights their expertise in controlling bodies of water and vegetation.

Through an innovative system capable of analyze ancient plant DNA found in the sediment of Temple I at Tikal, researchers from the University of Cincinnati confirmed that around the city’s reservoirs, the main source of water was surrounded by hundreds of trees and wild vegetation, a set contrasting with the great pyramids and the bustle of the metropolis, which came to house 45 thousand people.

The analysis revealed the presence of 30 species of plants, trees and vines with flowers that lived in the ancient city more than a thousand years ago. Furthermore, the authors found that the downtown Tikal was paved almost entirely, a situation that caused the temperature to rise during the warmest months of the year.

Photo: .

The scene was described by the study authors as a forest in the middle of the city, a wild oasis whose dimensions were 50 by 50 meters and reveals an ancient conception never seen before of green areas and parks in large cities.

The area had a diversity of more than 30 plant species, with trees that rose up to 30 meters high, surrounded by temples and palaces. However, it is not yet possible to know if this area functioned as a contemporary public space to which everyone had access or it was part of a complex enjoyed only by the elite.

Now read:

Mexico recovers one of its Mayan treasures after spending half a century in the US

This is how the Mayan ruler Ajpach Waal lived, according to his bones