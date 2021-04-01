Ancient DNA reveals how tuberculosis shaped the human immune system

The covid-19 it is the latest infectious disease to have a major impact on human life, but there have been many others before. A new study now reveals how tuberculosis has affected European societies in recent years 2,000 years, specifically, how it has influenced the human genome.

This work, in which it is used Ancient human DNA, has implications for analyzing not only the evolution of populations, but also how genetics can affect the immune system. The results are published in the American Journal of Human Genetics.

“The analysis of the evolution of our genomes can help us to reconstruct past epidemics that have had a dramatic influence on mortality,” he explains to SINC Lluis Quintana-Murci, lead author and Spanish researcher who works at the Pasteur Institute in France. “Today’s humans are the descendants of those who have survived climate change and major epidemics, such as the Black Death, the Spanish flu or tuberculosis.

“This work uses population genetics to dissect how natural selection has acted in our genomes,” adds Quintana-Murci. “Thus, we have described how tuberculosis has been a major mortality factor in the last 2,000 years of European history.”

This research focused on the P1104A variant of the TYK2 gene –Involved in immune function–, whose first author, Gaspard kerner, had previously found associated with an increased risk of becoming ill after an infection by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, bacteria responsible for the largest number of tuberculosis cases in the world.

Kerner, a doctoral student at the Imagine Institute of the University of Paris, began collaborating with Quintana-Murci, an expert in evolutionary genomics, to investigate the genetic determinants of human tuberculosis in the context of evolution and natural selection.

Using data from over 1,000 ancient European human genomes, experts discovered that the P1104A variant first appeared more than 30,000 years ago. Further analyzes revealed that the frequency of the variant dropped dramatically around 2,000 years ago, roughly when current forms of infectious Mycobacterium tuberculosis strains became prevalent. The variant is not associated with other infectious bacteria or viruses.

“If you have two copies of this variant in your genome and you come across Mycobacterium tuberculosis, you are very likely to get sick,” says Kerner. “During the Bronze Age this variant was much more frequent, but we saw that it began to be selected negatively at a time that was correlated with the start of the tuberculosis epidemic in Europe.”

Application in other infectious diseases

“This risk mutation is present in around the 2-3% of Europeans, which means millions of people at risk. Fortunately, tuberculosis in Europe is not very prevalent now, but these people can travel to countries where tuberculosis is endemic ”, emphasizes Quintana-Murci.

“Thus, this mutation would serve as a prognostic value to be more careful when one travels through territories where tuberculosis is a problem. Let us not forget that tuberculosis, together with HIV and the malariaThey are the three most important ‘murderers’ in the world ”, continues the Spanish researcher.

This type of research can be complementary to other types of immunological studies, such as those carried out in the laboratory. For the authors, these tools can be used to study the history and implications of many different genetic variants for multiple infectious diseases.

“The beauty of this work is that we are using a population genetics approach to piece together the history of an epidemic. We can use these methods to try to understand which immune genetic variants have increased the most in the last 10,000 years, which indicates that they are the most beneficial, and which ones have decreased the most, due to negative selection ”, concludes Quintana-Murci.

