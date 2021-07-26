Ancelotti’s Madrid starts with defeat

The second stage of Carlo Ancelotti in the Real Madrid started with a defeat at the hands of the Rangers in Ibrox Park (2-1) after a very weak performance. The white team, full of substitutes and still in diapers, was overcome almost from start to finish by a much more rolled team that did not allow to guess the intentions of the Italian coach in the first serious exam of the preseason.

With the first batch of internationals training in Madrid, others rushing their vacations and the rest at the Games, Ancelotti He could only have nine players from the first team, all of them substitute theoreticians when the competition begins but starters in Glasgow. The canteranos White Y Chust completed the training and were two of the most prominent in the first half with permission from Lunin.

The Italian coach continued his 4-3-3 in a suitable duel so that for the less usual they would vindicate themselves. However, there was no news of Jovic, of which we only know that he is still as apathetic as ever, while Odegaard and Isco They didn’t mix well in the engine room. Lucas and Odriozola on the right and Rodrygo It was one of the barely salvageable of Madrid in a very weak first half.

It is so true that the performance of the Madrid in Ibrox Park it was very poor as drawing conclusions given the circumstances would be very hasty. All the heavyweights of the squad were absent, the legs of the players noticed a lot the beatings to which they have been subjected Antonio Pintus the last three weeks and the Rangers, who chained his fifth preseason game, imposed a rhythm that at the Madrid it was impossible for him to reply. All this, in addition, with the condition that the white team (re) had a new coach.

Thus the things, the party started marked by the intensity imposed by the box of Steven

Gerrard, voracious in pressure and brave to deploy with many men in attack positions. The Protestant group began warning with a couple of dangerous approaches but the Madrid it did not fail in the only occasion it had.

A ball rejected in the white area fell at the feet of Odegaard, that without any opposition traveled almost the entire field waiting for some uncheck. Rodrygo He accompanied him on the left and when he received inside the area, he left two defenders on the ground to beat Mcgregor with a subtle touch (m. 8)

From the so much target the avalanche of occasions of the Rangers and with it the exhibition of stops Lunin. The Ukrainian goalkeeper, escorted by Nacho Y Chust, starred in several worthwhile interventions to first frustrate Barisic (11 ‘) and then to Davis (30 ‘). Kent He had the clearest for the Protestants, but at an empty goal he sent the leather to the crossbar. The Madrid managed to temper the momentum of Rangers to get to rest without suffering in the last bars of the first half.

In the second half Ancelotti He sent the team up the lines and they thanked him Odegaard, Isco or Rodrygo, more protagonists after the break. Arribas, who entered for the disappeared Jovic, had the 0-2 but forgave a very frank header after a great center from Marcelo. The occasion served as a spur for him. Rangers, who tied at 55 ‘through Sakala, who shot Lunin taking advantage of a great steal of the ball from Kamara Lucas Vázquez in a very difficult situation.

The subsequent carousel of changes typical of the preseason commitments cut the rhythm of the game and distorted the game, which entered a phase of uncontrolled arrivals in both areas. In one of them Miguel slammed a ball into the wood after a great maneuver in the rival area (70 ‘). Madrid was left with 10 for a double yellow of Nacho, the Rangers came more whole to the final stretch and managed to tip the balance after a misunderstanding between White Y Gila who took advantage Itten to beat Lunin (77 ‘).

Madrid, in inferiority, sought a tie with the squad of homegrown players but the Rangers He knew how to maintain his advantage to further embitter the sad premiere of Ancelotti on the white bench.

2- Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier (Jones, 72 ‘), Helander (Simpson, 46’), Goldson (Balogun, 85 ‘), Barisic (Bassey, 60’); Hagi, Lundstram (Kamara, 46 ‘), Davis (Kelly, 85’); Wright (Arfield, 46 ‘), Kent (Patterson, 60’), Sakala (Itten, 60 ‘)

1- Real Madrid: Lunin; Odriozola, Chust (Gila, 64 ‘), Nacho, Marcelo; Odegaard (Morante, 78 ‘), Antonio Blanco (Dotor, 85’), Isco; Lucas (Marvin, 60 ‘), Jovic (Arribas, 46’) and Rodrygo (Miguel, 60 ‘)

Goals: 0-1, Rodrygo (8 ‘); 1-1, Sakala (55 ‘); 2-1, Itten (77 ‘)

Referee: William Collum

Yellows: Simpsons (57 ‘), Marcelo (34’ ‘), Nacho (42’ ‘and 75’)

Spectators: about 13,000 at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow