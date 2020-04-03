Everton’s coach is said to be interested in two Real Madrid junkies, Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez.

Carlo Ancelotti has not forgotten his former players of the real Madrid. According to Marca, the Italian manager would like to take the Merengues off Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez, two players who do not fit into the plans of the White House for the future.

On the other hand, the names of Bale and James appear well on the list of players that wishes to recruit Everton. The Toffees would thus like to set up an ambitious project, to compete with the big arms of the Premier League, and in particular Liverpool.

Farhad Moshiri, the club’s owner, is said to be willing to offer long-term contracts to Bale and James, and Ancelotti would be responsible for convincing the two players that he can raise them. Enough to persuade them to join the current one 12th in Premier League ?

