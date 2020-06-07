Carlo Ancelotti, taking advantage of the problems you are encountering PSG to renew Thiago Silva, has contacted the Brazilian defender in an attempt to convince him to sign for the Everton, as Foot Mercato has advanced. The first score has already occurred.

Leonardo, the top sports manager of PSG, maintains an excellent relationship with his compatriot, but that has not prevented the contractual extension of the defense from being in a ‘deadlock’ and, a priori, it seems very complicated that an agreement can be reached. The PSG leader has shown a lot of sporting interest in the continuity of Thiago Silva, but demands a significant salary reduction (14 million euros a year he currently receives) which the footballer does not accept.

And this is where the figure of Carlo Ancelotti appears, who also apparently maintains a magnificent relationship with the footballer. The Italian coach has already contacted the player to convey his interest in signing him, but the possible operation is far from mature. Thiago would be excited to meet Ancelotti again, but there are many factors to solve.

Also at Everton he should settle for a lower contract than he currently has with PSG, although the reduction would not seem to be as important as the one requested in France. Another problem to fulfill Ancelotti’s wishes is that Thiago Silva has another proposal from another Premier League team, which offers him better financial conditions.