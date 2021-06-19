Ancelotti puts the focus on Guerreiro, from Dortmund

06/19/2021 at 11:32 AM CEST

Carlo Ancelotti start planning your squad for next season. After the confirmed departure of Sergio Ramos from the squad and the arrival of David Alaba, there are other names on the table, also taking into account other flanks that remain open, such as Raphael Varane.

According to the German Bild, the new objective for the second stage of the coach at the head of the merengue team is the Borussia Dortmund’s Portuguese left-back, Raphael Guerreiro.

The 27-year-old defender has been with Dortmund since 2016 and has become those low-noise but must-have players. In the Portuguese team he is already a fixed and has a contract with his club until 2023, but the Italian’s call may cause him to force his exit.

What attracts Ancelotti the most about him is his versatility, both along the left wing and in the center of the field if required. His potential attacker does not go unnoticed. This season in yellow he adds statistics of 6 goals and 11 assists in 40 games, some remarkable numbers for a winger.

Sharing behind with Praise, and taking into account that Ancelotti already needs a replacement for Marcelo, the Madrid defense could be distinguished by its versatility and thus minimize damage in the case of multiple injuries, as has happened this season with Zidane.

Currently concentrated with the Portuguese in the Eurocup, Guerreiro was in charge of opening the scoring against Hungary in the 84th minute the last match of the Portuguese, which later Cristiano Ronaldo was in charge of putting on makeup until it reached 0-3. A tournament of these characteristics puts many players under the spotlight, and Guerreiro has his chance this summer.

Its current market value is about 40 million euros, but according to their performances in Euro 2020, Dortmund could decide to put that price a little higher, so Madrid would find it difficult to negotiate due to the current financial situation. In Bild they assure that those of the Signal Iduna Park they would not start talking with a figure on the table less than 60 million.