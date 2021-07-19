Ancelotti keeps thinking about Diego Dalot

In a summer with very little movement in the arrivals section at the White House, Carlo Ancelotti intends to reinforce himself with new players. And one of them, according to the newspaper As, is Diego Dalot, a 22-year-old Portuguese right-back who plays for Manchester United. And it is that Carletto’s desire for the Portuguese defender comes from a long time ago, when the Italian was at Everton, and he already wanted to recruit him. That is why now, at Real Madrid, he has become interested in him again and follows him closely.

The truth is that the right-back position is already more than covered. Currently, how much with Carvajal, who aims to be the starter, with Lucas, who already acted in that position last year and with Odriozola, who seems to have a place in the showcase for Real Madrid.

In this way, and if the Basque ends up leaving, Ancelotti would insist on the white team to work on the signing of the Portuguese, advancing Lucas Vázquez to the far right, which is where, under normal conditions, he has performed at Real Madrid.

Thus, the summer is still long in the Real Madrid offices and despite the fact that the main objective is David Alaba, the white team does not neglect other plots of the field in which to strengthen itself.