Ancelotti confirms James’ continuity at Everton

05/12/2021 at 8:19 PM CEST

Martí Grau

Carlo Ancelotti came out in defense of James Rodríguez, whose injuries are not respecting him during the current season. The low level that James Rodríguez is offering at Everton has led the English media to establish comparisons between the Colombian footballer and the Cameroonian Samuel Eto’o, that he only played 14 games and scored three goals after his brief run in the English team.

The Italian coach, for his part, does not share the comparison at all and assures that the player arrived at Everton because he was seduced by the project. “I don’t think we can compare. James chose this club because he was excited about the project and still is. He played here for a year, I think he’s happy, he’s comfortable here“.

During much of the course the Colombian footballer has been very weighed down by injuries. Even so, Ancelotti confirms that the player is still determined to continue with the ‘Toffees’. “He had some problems, of course, but this does not affect his desire to stay here and play for Everton in the future.“.

Ancelotti already plans the next season

The Italian coach believes that the team will need new players next season, although he will not obsess over bringing in players of great status. “The goal is not to have big names here. The goal is to have good players to improve the quality and strength of the squad. We want to sign players who improve us, and we are going to sign them“. Among the names that sounded the most were Gareth Bale and the Barça footballer Phillipe Coutinho.

The fight for European positions, very close

Eighth in the Premier League with 55 points, they are just three points behind West Ham, fifth in the table with 58 points. Although the dispute for the Europa League positions will continue to be tight until the last day, Ancelotti wanted to downplay it when planning the next season. “I don’t think qualifying for Europe makes a difference“.

He assures that the 2021-22 season will not depend on playing the Europa League or not. “What we are thinking does not change whether we are in Europe or not. The idea of ​​the project is to improve and be more competitive next season“Even so, with four games to go, Everton will fight to the end to be among the top seven in the English competition.