Ancelotti and Ildefonso Falcones enter the list of defaulters of the Treasury

The new Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti, enters the list of defaulters with the Treasury for the first time, with a debt of around 4 million euros, as well as the writer Ildefonso Falcones, with 1.3 million; while they return to the list Rodrigo Rato, with 1.3 million, and the soccer player Dani Alves, with about 2 million.

Likewise, José María del Nido Carrasco, son of the former president of Sevilla FC and current vice president of the club, appears for the first time on the list of taxpayers who owe the Treasury more than one million euros as of December 31, 2020, with 1.7 million .

The actress Paz Vega remains on the list, with an additional 440,000 euros, to exceed 3 million, as well as the businessman Agapito García Sánchez, who despite having reduced his debt by 566,000 euros, is the natural person who owes the most to the treasury , with 15.4 million euros.

On the other hand, the former Barcelona player Neymar, who had a debt in the previous list of 34.6 million, as well as the ex-motorcyclist Sito Pons, who owed 1.9 million. The San José construction company, which owed the Treasury 1.9 million, also leaves the list.

