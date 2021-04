We will have an intense boxing Saturday, this April 10. The fights of Conor Benn with Samuel Vargas, Joe Smith, Jr. against Maxim Vlasov, Jaron Ennis against Sergey Lipinets and especially the battle for the IBF Junior Bantamweight title between champion Jerwin Ancajas and the mandatory challenger, Mexican Jonathan ‘stand out. Titan ‘Rodríguez.

In the video, I present my preview of what to expect from the weekend’s fights.