Ancajas-Rodríguez, IBF super flyweight world championship this Saturday in a great evening

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

Premier Boxing Champions organizes an evening this Saturday in Uncasville (United States) where we will have several interesting fights and a world title.

The world championship in contention is the IBF super fly that the Filipino owns Jerwin Ancajas (32-1-2, 22 KO). The 29-year-old southpaw is one of the longest-lasting monarchs in world boxing, holding the belt since 2016 and will make his ninth defense of the title. He has not entered the ring since the end of 2019, a disadvantage over the candidate, who had a fight in December 2020.

This is the mexican Jonathan Rodriguez (22-1, 16 KO), a man with no experience in lawsuits of this importance and who has never performed outside of his native country. That will be the main asset of Ancajas, which should look for the greats of the division and get into the circuit of Chocolatito, Estrada, Cuadras, Ioka or Sor Rungvisai if it wants, in addition to a world title, big bag fights and absolute prestige .

In the very good gala prepared by Al Haymon’s company, three other fights stand out, two of them in the welterweight at twelve rounds. In the first, the American Jaron ennis (26-0, 24 KO), one of the boxers destined to live on the best pound-for-pound lists for a few years, takes on the Russian of Kazakh origin Sergey lipinets (16-1-1, 12 KO), brief former IBF super lightweight world champion.

Boots is a big, disciplined and methodical boxer with a huge punch, whose test in the form of Lipinets should confirm his status as a contender for world titles as early as 2021.

Furthermore, the Lithuanian Eimantas Stanionis (12-0, 9 KO) the Puerto Rican is measured Thomas Dulorme (25-4-1, 16 KO). Beware of the former world challenger born in Guadeloupe, who fought in 2016 in Spain defeating Jesús Gurrola, because he will not be an easy opponent for Stanionis in terms of boxing baggage and skill. It is also a game of great interest to the public, and the winners of these two welterweight bouts could offer an even more exciting fight in a few months.

Lastly, the Philippine featherweight Mark magsayo (21-0, 14 KO) will seek to continue to progress in his career, already on the verge of contesting the world title by being classified in the four agencies within the top ten. His rival on Saturday is the American Pablo Cruz (21-3, 6 KO), waiting for bigger opportunities in the coming months, idea he shared with ESPABOX a few months ago.

The event, which will be at dawn from Saturday to Sunday in Spanish time, has no way of being seen in our country on television.