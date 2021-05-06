Anastasiya Kvitko shows off her voluptuousness in a minidress without a bra

Anastasiya Kvitko, better known in the middle of the show as ‘The Russian Kim Kardashian’, is a model that has been compared to the famous television star, because many say she has curves equal to or even better than those of Kanye West’s ex-wife .

On this occasion, the beautiful girl has once again sighs on Instagram, thanks to some images where she appears showing off her voluptuousness with high boots and a mini-dress that attracted attention because the tight garment showed the absence of a bra.

The publication has accumulated more than 136 thousand likes and all kinds of good comments.

(Swipe to see the photos)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AK (@anastasiya_kvitko)

It should be noted that Anastasiya Kvitko is a faithful supporter of wearing her hot outfits without a bra.

Here we leave you some of the publications that have captured the most attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AK (@anastasiya_kvitko)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AK (@anastasiya_kvitko)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AK (@anastasiya_kvitko)

