Anastasiya Kvitko shows off her prominent charms with stockings that reveal her underwear



Anastasiya Kvitko.

Photo: Gregg DeGuire / .

Some years ago the name of Anastasiya Kvitko it started to sound very loud. So much so that it shaken the reign of Kim Kardashian because several say that the Russian has more impressive curves than those of the famous socialite.

For this reason, the model continues to be one of the most desired women and this time she was encouraged to upload a photograph to her Instagram account with which she paralyzed hearts by appearing wearing her prominent charms with black stockings that reveal her tiny underwear.

“Beautiful ❤️”, “Hot🔥” and “Too beautiful 😘😘”, are some of the compliments that they wrote to the blonde on the postcard that in a few hours has accumulated more than 117 thousand likes.

Previously, Anastasiya Kvitko shared another heartbreaking image in which she is seen enjoying the sun aboard a yacht, Sheathed with a white bikini from the Fashion Nova brand, which in its anatomy gives the impression of being too small.