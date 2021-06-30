Anastasija Sevastova manages to qualify for the 30th final at the expense of Zarina Diyas

06/30/2021

The Latvian tennis player Anastasija Sevastova, number 56 of the WTA, fulfilled the predictions when winning by 6-4 and 6-1 in one hour and thirteen minutes to the Kazakh player Zarina Diyas, number 101 of the WTA, in the sixty-fourth finals of Wimbledon. With this result, we will see the winner of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the 30th finals.

Diyas managed to break her rival’s serve on one occasion, while the Latvian, for her part, managed it 5 times. In addition, the Latvian player achieved a 58% effectiveness in the first service, committed a double fault and took 64% of the service points, while the data of her opponent is 69% effective, 3 doubles fouls and 50% of points obtained at service.

During the 30th finals, the Latvian tennis player will face the Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, number 70.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) 238 tennis players face and the final phase reaches a total of 128 among those who qualify directly, those who have managed to win in the previous rounds of the tournament and the invited players. It also takes place from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass.