It does not seem that Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Y Sam Sumyk have completed their professional relationship in the best possible way. Nor will we sell that they have remained as intimate enemies, but it is clear that between them there was a clear difference in terms of points of view. In an interview for the local media Kommersant, the Russian tells what led her to make this decision and how the French coach “skipped” the stipulations to announce their separation, something that in principle they were not going to communicate until later. A new soap opera to tell in these times of quarantine.

The truth is that the current No. 30 ranking had several reasons to dispense with Sumyk, but there was one with more weight than the rest. “My hip injury was caused by a mistake by my coach, Sam Sumyk, as well as my physical trainer. Throughout my career, nothing but my shoulder had ever hurt me. This time I think the tournament planning and training process were wrong, “he says harshly. “A few weeks after returning from Melbourne, I defeated Belinda Bencic, who was the fourth best in the ranking, but then I was not able to play my next game against Kontaveit. I withdrew from the Doha and Lyon tournaments to prepare Indian Wells well, but the coronavirus came and stopped everything. Now I have recovered and I feel much better ”.

Together they started this journey from the end of last summer, before starting the Asian tour. Stepping in the final in Osaka and Moscow were ingredients that led us to think that the best was missing, and thus the quarterfinals arrived at the Australian Open. However, the success on the track was not enough for the relationship to remain latent. “He is probably the most respected coach he has ever worked with, he is highly empowered, but I don’t judge the coaches by name or merit. For me, the most important thing is the exchange of energy that occurs between people, not only in sport, but also in life. Unfortunately, many coaches have a huge ego and too often repeat the word ‘I’. Because of this, problems often arise, ”confesses the 28-year-old tennis player.

Once the decision was made, the question was whether or not they should communicate it to the public body. This is where Sumyk decided to fly alone. “I wasn’t surprised by what he did, not at all. I think Sam needs a job now, so he wanted to announce that he was free, since I hadn’t said it before. The WTA told me that it was not time to report a layoff of a coach, as the situation was very complicated, but Sam decided to announce it on his own. For whom it was unexpected, my decision to stop working together was for him, possibly he was not ready for it.. Nor do I believe that he has committed any crime, quite the contrary, now I feel as if he has wings behind me ”, he declares from a new perspective.

Pavlyuchenkova awaits these days at her home like the rest of the tennis players waiting for the circuit to get moving again. At the moment he has no coach … or maybe he doesn’t want to reveal it. “In these types of matters I am always guided by my feelings. Now I have a clear desire, a motivation to win, I still dream of achieving many victories, so I have set myself the highest barrier. I am hungry for sports, I am ready to work hard. I already have a little thought about who my next coach might be, but I don’t want to divulge anything. When the tournaments are close again, which I hope will be soon, everyone will know, “says the native of Samara.

And what will happen to the tournament dates? Will the US Open and Roland Garros take place with just one week in between? Will we run out of tennis until 2021? Anastasia gives her opinion and sends a revolutionary message to the dressing room. “If we start playing again in June it will be absolutely normal. Well, the only change is that we will not play until the beginning of November, I imagine that the season will last a little longer. Maybe it’s time to change dates in tennisBecause playing from January to November without stopping is a real madness. This does not happen in any other sport. “

