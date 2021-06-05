Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova qualifies for the round of 16

06/04/2021

On 06/05/2021 at 08:15 CEST

The Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, number 32 of the WTA and seeded number 31, surprised when winning by 6-4, 2-6 and 6-0 in one hour and forty-one minutes to Aryna Sabalenka, Belarusian tennis player, number 4 in the WTA and seed number 3, in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros. With this result, the winner will be in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros.

The match data show that Pavlyuchenkova managed to break her opponent’s serve 5 times, achieved a 64% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and won 57% of the service points. As for the Belarusian tennis player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times, obtained a 53% effectiveness, made 8 double faults and managed to win 55% of the service points.

The championship will continue with the confrontation of Pavlyuchenkova and the winner of the match between the Belarusian tennis player Victoria Azarenka and the american Madison keys.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) is held between May 24 and June 12 on outdoor clay. In this competition a total of 238 players face, of which 128 go to the final between those classified directly, those who have managed to win in the previous phase and the invited ones.