Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova qualifies for the Roland-Garros final

06/10/2021 at 5:15 PM CEST

The Russian player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, number 32 of the WTA and seeded number 31, fulfilled the predictions when winning in the semifinals of Roland-Garros by 7-5 and 6-3 in one hour and thirty-eight minutes to the Slovenian player Tamara zidansek, number 85 of the WTA. After this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the Roland-Garros final.

Zidansek managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, while Pavlyuchenkova managed it 6 times. In addition, the Russian had a 66% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and achieved 57% of the service points, while her rival achieved 73% effectiveness, committed 3 double faults and won 49% of the points to the serve.

The Russian will face in the final with the winner of the match in which the Czech player will face Barbora Krejcikova and the greek player Maria sakkari.

This tournament takes place in Paris from May 24 to June 12 on exterior clay. During the competition, a total of 238 players face each other and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those directly classified, those that surpass the previous phases of the tournament and those that are invited.