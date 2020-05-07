The Russian tennis player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova She was the last player to open at Behind The Racquet, where she remembers her beginnings in the world of tennis and how difficult it was for her to move from Russia to France to begin her professional career. In addition, he recognizes that a few years ago he went through one of his worst times in his life.

-The beginnings in the world of tennis with his father as head coach:

“I started playing tennis from a very young age and I can say that this sport has taken more time in my life than anything else. The most difficult part of dealing with it was maintaining a good relationship with my father. He, besides being my father, was my first coach He was very strict and we constantly had many fights on and off the court. Despite this, he helped me a lot and has been one of the architects of being who I am at the moment. It is very difficult to find the balance between father and Coach, but I think that over time I found him. At 15 years old I made a very important decision, to move to France. “

-Patrick Mouratoglou was the one who took care of her after leaving for France

“Mouratoglou took over my trainings from 15 to 18 years old. I learned a lot from him during that time. He has also helped me a lot to become the person I am now. I wanted to show my parents, specifically my father, that they could be proud of me after seeing how I was fulfilling my dreams since childhood. That experience made me mature and has strengthened all my values. “

-Big memories when he played his first Junior Grand Slam and ended up winning

“In 2006 2006 I was 14 years old and I played my first Australian Open in Junior mode. I had already won a few ITF tournaments, but a Grand Slam is a totally unique opportunity. In my head I thought I needed to win one or two matches so as not to disappoint to all my people. It is not easy to play when you do it with a lot of pressure. I gave my best in each match and that led me to play the final rounds. I did not fall apart and continue showing my best version and that made me proclaim myself champion of the tournament and also to become number one in the world. “

-A few years ago, he entered a negative dynamic that made him not enjoy tennis as before:

“About three years ago I went through one of my worst moments in my professional career. I was dealing with some problems in my personal life that made me not be 100% dedicated to tennis. I did not enjoy this sport and I felt like I was trapped. No I looked at the ranking and had no motivation in the tournaments I played. I felt like I was exhausted. This process took me a couple of years, but I was finally able to solve it. Now I feel very good and wanting tennis to return to normal ” .

