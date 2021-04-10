Anastasia Kvitko’s tight dress highlights her curves | Instagram

Known as “The Russian Kim Kardashian“Model Anastasia Kvitko captivated her fans with her most recent photo highlighting her enormous back curves.

Using a notch coffee dress It was that he surely left several of his 12 million 200 thousand followers with their mouths open.

Of course, this is not the first time that he tends to show off his later charms, however, whether with little or a lot of clothes, he always manages to impress everyone.

Anastasia kvitko launched this new publication about an hour ago, which already has more than 23 thousand like’s and also 525 comments.

Do you have any fun plans for this weekend? “Kvitko wrote.

The beautiful model and celebrity is in front of some glass doors, perhaps she did it on purpose because the frame of it combines quite well with the tone of her dress, causing a pleasant harmony in the image.

Several of his fans who have written in his comment box agreed that the article of clothing was russian model she had managed to wear it to perfection, something that is more than obvious due to the dreamy curves of which she is possessed.