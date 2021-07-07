Anastasia Kvitko’s swimsuit is lost among its charms | Instagram

For the followers of the beautiful russian model Anastasia Kvitko is always a delight to see her sport a swimsuit especially when it ends up getting lost in its charms.

This striking black beach suit is quite tiny, although in fact any garment worn by the model also known as “The Russian Kim Kardashian“usually looks small.

This without hesitation happens because this beautiful Instagram celebrity has great curves, which is why some Internet users have baptized her as the renowned American socialite, as happened with the disappeared Joselyn Cano whom they called “The Mexican Kim Kardashian.”

The photo that was shared on Instagram a couple of hours ago, shows Kvitko with his back, but not completely so we can see both behind and ahead.

With her hands resting lightly on her hips, Anastasia made them look even more, the model and businesswoman knows very well how to attract the attention of her millions of fans.

In a short period of time Anastasia kvitko he won the admiration of his followers, little by little his photos were becoming more revealing and they will surely continue to be.