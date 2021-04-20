Anastasia Kvitko’s micro waist surprises her fans! | Instagram

The beautiful Anastasia Kvitko who today is a celebrity on Instagram thanks to her striking curves, which he showed again while wearing jeans.

This was the new publication of the russian model, who on several occasions have called her “The Russian Kim Kardashian“Although of course there is no point of comparison, it is something that his fans love to do.

In her new photo the beautiful model and businesswoman appears wearing an outfit as we rarely see her, she is wearing quite modern jeans, she has 4 cuts on her legs so her skin can be seen very well.

In addition to the jeans, Anastasia Kivtko is wearing a short-sleeved top that is slightly pleated at the waist, which is very narrow.

That was why his fans were surely surprised because in the image it looks smaller than it possibly is.

Four hours ago Kvitko published this photo and we already found it on several Instagram of various fan pages dedicated to her and her beauty, so far it has just over 50 thousand red hearts and 901 comments on the original publication.