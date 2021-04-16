Anastasia Kvitko’s micro swimsuit leaves her charms in the air | Instagram

A day at the beach is always quite relaxing, but this still grows when in sight you meet the charms of Anastasia Kvitko, posing in a tiny swimsuit two-piece coffee.

The beautiful celebrity always finds a way to attract the attention of her fans with her publications, however in this case, it was precisely her followers who took the honors.

As you well know, the great personalities and stars of Instagram is something more than common that they dedicate pages or exclusive accounts of them, as was the case with Anastasia kvitko.

Surely a long time ago russian model He uploaded this photo and his fans surely took it to share it on this fan page.

The interesting thing about the photo is that Kvitko is a little on his back showing his amazing ret @ guard that so many Internet users have left enchanted.

Due to the fact that the image is slightly backlit, the color of her swimsuit appears brown or black, which cannot be clearly distinguished.

As the curvy model is getting a bit sunburned, she decided to wear dark glasses as well as a cap that would cover her beautiful face a bit.