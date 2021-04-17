Anastasia Kvitko’s exquisite curves captivate in a swimsuit! | Instagram

Anastasia Kvitko constantly looks for a way to pamper her fans with her publications, which she manages to do continuously.

The same thing happened a long time ago with a swimsuit two-piece in red, while enjoying an afternoon in the pool.

His exquisite figure It was exposed before the eyes of its fans, as its swimsuit was quite small and lost among its enormous charms.

Was a video the one that the beautiful celebrity shared on her official Instagram account on June 1, 2020.

The model who is sometimes called “The Russian Kim Kardashian“He admitted that he was at his home in Miami, Florida, United States.

Usually the publications of Anastasia kvitko They usually have at least one hundred thousand like’s, however this video had more than one million 700 thousand reproductions, it could be considered one of the most popular of the russian model.

Something that does not go unnoticed is a kind of skirt made of crochet that she was wearing, it showed a little of her beautiful skin, when she was swimming she took it off so that you could see part of her charms.