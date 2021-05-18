Anastasia Kvitko’s exercise raises her flirtatious charms

Anastasia Kvitko’s exercise lifts her flirtatious charms | Instagram

The beauty model Russian-born Anastasia Kvitko surprised her fans thanks to a Twitter photo that has them more than stunned, because it is perhaps the secret that her later charms are so uplifted.

Although many netizens claim that “The Russian Kim Kardashian“And social media celebrity has undergone various cosmetic fixes she claims that everything in her body is natural.

In any case, since it is true, the next job after an operation of this type is to maintain her figure and she has achieved it thanks to exercise.

Read also: Sweet mermaid! Kim Kardashian shows off her figure on the beach

But in the case of Anastasia kvitko It is not just any exercise, apparently she climbs mountains walking, it is what we are seeing in her Twitter content and not only in one photo but in several, the last ones she has shared are about it.

The place where he was states that it was quite beautiful and that as of the date he shared the image he still could not erase that captivating view from his mind, by the way it was on April 20, 2017 that he made this publication.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Kvitko was wearing quite sporty clothing, but at the same time tight, so her huge charms later they were perfect in the image from behind.