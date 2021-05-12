Anastasia Kvitko’s charms almost pop out of her dress | Instagram

With tiny braces the russian model Anastasia Kvitko left her followers wanting to see a little more in the video that you shared recently.

Thank you to your huge charms The model and businesswoman quickly became an influencer and a celebrity on Instagram since 2014 who began uploading quite risque photos to her account.

For years the beautiful model from Russia has conquered millions, especially because she usually shares quite revealing content.

Such was the case of the video that he published seven hours ago, in which he is promoting an energy drink, while using a short black dress of suspenders that due to the tightness causes their charms to come out a little.

While Anastasia kvitko He enjoyed this drink, the camera captured his curves from different angles from the back, for some fans it was somewhat disappointing that he did not turn around and showed himself completely from the front.

This is because they could not see a little more than what the model only showed, although that was not a reason not to give him several red hearts, it has a little more than 664 thousand reproductions, without a doubt it continues to be one of the favorites.