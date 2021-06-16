Anastasia Kvitko’s black suit is flirty and captivating | Instagram

The model Russian-born Anastasia Kvitko has left more than one of her fans with their mouths open, thanks to a new Photo who recently shared wearing a flirty and elegant black outfit leaving more than one of her fans delighted to see her.

Usually “The Russian Kim Kardashian“As she is also known, she tends to show off her figure by highlighting her charms with striking outfits, this time she went further.

Anastasia kvitko The pretty social media celebrity was wearing black tights with a long-sleeved skirt and top also in black, the latter seemed to be a jacket because of the cut it had.

As accessories, she wore a short gold necklace and black pointe shoes, her monochromatic look has fascinated thousands, which is why she currently has 50,444 red hearts after 11 hours of publishing the Photo on his official Instagram account.

The Russian model whom you can find on her social networks as Anastasiya Kivkto She was sitting in a beige armchair, the room she was in, like her, was elegant, had a wooden floor and a carpet that matched the place and the furniture.