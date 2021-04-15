Anastasia Kvitko’s black bodysuit shows off her beautiful charms | Instagram

For some years the model Anastasia Kivtko has been known as “The Russian Kim Kardashian“, largely because of their huge charms, who were once again the protagonists of a photo in a black bodysuit.

More than firm and raised is that the characteristic charms of the beautiful celebrity is that they wore in their publication of June 20, 2020.

In the photo appears the russian model leaning on a balcony overlooking some beautiful buildings, wearing a black bodysuit with sleeves.

This is part of his 1,063 publications that he has made on his official Instagram account, where he has left millions more than once with their mouths open thanks to his shocking beauty and overflowing curves.

In his description he wished his followers a nice weekend, who by the way shared the photo on a Saturday, when millions of people use this day to go out to have fun and rest on Sunday.

The publication became one of the most popular of Anastasia kvitkoThis is because it has more than 238,378 red hearts and 2,632 comments where they admire its beauty.