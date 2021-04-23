Anastasia Kvitko unseats Jem Wolfie in red swimsuit

Anastasia Kvitko unseats Jem Wolfie in a red swimsuit | Instagram

Surely hearing the names of Anastasia Kvitko and Jem wolfie you immediately thought of their huge curves However, it seems that it was the Russian model who would win a contest between the two.

To begin with, the coach coach does not have Instagram so it is more difficult to find photographs that she shares herself, surely if they made an account in the application she would immediately become a celebrity like her. russian model.

Above all because Anastasia kvitko She tends to share the most flirtatious content and although Wolfie has also done it on several occasions, the model managed to overcome her by very little.

Also read: Video of Mia Khalifa Cover her huge charms with cake!

This while wearing a swimsuit two-piece in red, shared two photos on both the front and the back.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO, CLICK HERE.

You cannot have a perception of the people who have reacted to Jem’s posts on the contrary with Anastasia itself, thanks to her official account.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

In the publication that he shared on March 23, 2020, he already has more than 340 thousand red hearts, it is undoubtedly one of the most commented and with the most like’s of the beautiful model.