Anastasia Kvitko surpasses Kim Kardashian in neon swimsuit!

Known as “The Russian Kim Kardashian“The beautiful model Anastasia Kivtko far surpassed the beautiful socialite from whom they have taken their nickname, while wearing a neon swimsuit.

Each of the Instagram celebrities is possessed of tremendous curves, only that Kim Kardashian is given more relevance because she has been in the market for years and is even better known than Anastasia kvitko.

Despite the fact that the socialite far surpasses the beautiful Russian model on Instagram, she is not far behind with her 12 million followers, whom she leaves open-mouthed on several occasions.

Once Kvitko begins to show off her charms, no one can stop her, her photos are quite risque, a little more than those usually shared by the American businesswoman.

In the picture she is seen posing from the sand of a beautiful beach while sitting, showing off her curves, in this tiny beach outfit.

This publication was shared on August 19, 2019, today these types of swimsuits have become a trend, it seems that the Russian model was a little ahead of trends.