Anastasia Kvitko shows off her curves, with skinny jeans! | Instagram

Surely you have had the opportunity to hear about Anastasia Kvitko or her nickname “The Russian Kim Kardashian“, who recently showed off her enormous charms with a few skinny jeans.

Although the favorite photos of his followers are those in which he appears showing his figure and his beautiful skin, none of them made him ugly to this new snapshot he shared on his Instagram stories.

Been on your back in the Photo Looking quite casual, the beautiful model and celebrity of social networks left more than one immediately enchanted.

Anastasia kvitko has been characterized by being possessor of huge charms both superior and inferior, by whatever angle you look at it, you will surely be more than captivated.

Definitely one of the personalities and stars that millions would like to meet or at least see up close, this because her figure and voluptuous curves seem somewhat unreal, because of how perfect and striking they are, not for nothing has been earned. the pseudonym that his fans gave him.

With only 26 years of age, Kvitko has conquered more than 12 million 200 thousand followers, a number that continues to increase with the passing days.