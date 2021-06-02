Anastasia Kvitko shows off her best curve in flirty photos! | Instagram

Anastasia Kvitko being one of the Instagram models and celebrities that most attracts the attention of Internet users thanks to her curvy figure, by showing her best curve some fans were more than in love to see her.

The russian model she is the owner of one of the figures most liked by her fans, some of them have baptized her with the name of “The Russian Kim Kardashian“, precisely because of her voluptuous curves.

A few hours ago she shared two photos where she undoubtedly wore her best curves, in the first we found a tiny outfit that revealed her enormous charms and transparent pants.

In this particular photo Anastasia kvitko is sitting on the floor highlighting her huge charms superiors as only she knows how to do it.

In the second photograph we see a close up of her face where she affirms that she is delighted with her lips, and she thanks the professional person who did this work for her, although she did not specify what it was.

In this photo Anastasiya Kvitko She is wearing an off the shoulder top and a pretty big hat, her lips are the stars, they look perfect ready to be kissed.